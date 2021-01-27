Ace Bengali director Kaushik Ganguly set to start Bollywood inning

The National award-winning director is known for making much-feted films as "Nagarkirtan", "Jyeshthoputro", "Shabdo", "Chhotoder Chhobi", "Apur Panchali", "Bisorjon" and "Just Another Love Story".

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly will make his Bollywood with the film Manohar Pandey, featuring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav in the cast.

Ganguly's upcoming Bollywood foray is a romantic-drama set against the backdrop of Covid pandemic. He has scripted and written the dialogues of the 130-minute film, to be shot primarily in the landscapes of North Bengal. The makers intend to conclude the film's schedule by February.

"‘Manohar Pandey' is a special film. It's a film that has a universal appeal and I thought it would be ideally suited for my Bollywood debut. It's a film that speaks the language of the middle class and lower income groups and touches upon the stigmas and agonies associated with a pandemic that wreaked havoc in the world," said Ganguly.

"I will inculcate real life incidents and the common man's experiences that I was privy to in the wake of COVID 19 within the film's narrative," he added.

Supriya Pathak is very excited to shoot a film in Bengal.

"It's a wonderful script and I feel we will be able to make an interesting film. I am looking forward to commencing shooting and working alongside Kaushikda. It sure will be a great experience," she said.

To this, Saurabh Shukla added: "In 2020 most people were in the quest of some sort of positive developments and for me personally it came to me via a call from Kolkata in November. Kaushik Ganguly called to say that he wanted to cast me in his forthcoming venture and I was beyond delighted. I'm really looking forward to kickstart 2021 on a happy and positive note."

The film will narrate the story of an extramarital affair of a middle-aged married couple in the midst of the pandemic. Jeet Ganguli has been roped in for the music score.

--IANS

sug/vnc