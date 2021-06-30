Acharya’s final schedule begins next week!

Director Siva Koratala recently had announced that he would stay away from social media to focus on his work. Siva Koratala has been stuck with ‘Acharya’ for three years due to production delays.
He is now getting back to the sets to resume the work of ‘Acharya’. The film will begin its final schedule in the first week of July. The film has 15 days of work left to be completed. A portion of the song on Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and another song on Chiranjeevi and Kajal will be canned.
By August, the entire shoot gets wrapped.
‘Acharya’ is one of the biggest movies in the Telugu film industry that are currently under production. It will be screened in multiple languages, but the release date has not yet been fixed.
Chiranjeevi plays a former Naxalite in the movie. Ram Charan has a lengthy guest role. Produced by Niranjan Reddy, Mani Sharma is rendering tunes. The first song from the album “Laahe Laahe” had already garnered 60 million views.
