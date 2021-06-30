Acharya’s final schedule begins next week!

Director Siva Koratala recently had announced that he would stay away from social media to focus on his work. Siva Koratala has been stuck with ‘Acharya’ for three years due to production delays.

He is now getting back to the sets to resume the work of ‘Acharya’. The film will begin its final schedule in the first week of July. The film has 15 days of work left to be completed. A portion of the song on Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde and another song on Chiranjeevi and Kajal will be canned.