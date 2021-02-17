Achint Kaur on how she makes negative characters real and human

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0.

"Normally, what happens is when characters are grey I have to make them very real so the audience perceives my side of the story, of how I am handling a situation as a human being. So, yes, we try to make the character as real and convincing as possible and, more than anything, I think the bottomline is the belief in the character itself and the conviction I have," she said.