ACM Awards 2021: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton lead nominations

As per People magazine, leading the list this year with six nominations each are Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton. Trailing closely behind is Miranda Lambert with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four nods each.Achieving a new milestone, four Black artists are nominated for awards this year. Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend, who is a first-time nominee. Along with that, also for the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman.Nominated for the most-coveted entertainer of the year award are standouts Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Luke Combs. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett shared the 2020 title. Morgan Wallen, is among the notable absentees from the prestigious list, due to his eligibility being halted earlier this month after using a racial slur in a video.Here is the complete list of nominations for the 56th ACM Awards:Luke BryanEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonKelsea BalleriniMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly PearceDierks BentleyEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeLady ALittle Big TownOld DominionThe Cadillac ThreeThe HighwomenIngrid AndressTenille ArtsGabby BarrettMickey GuytonCaylee HammackJimmie AllenTravis DenningHARDYCody JohnsonParker McCollum'Born Here Live Here Die Here' - Luke Bryan'Mixtape Vol. 1' - Kane Brown'Never Will' - Ashley McBryde'Skeletons' - Brothers Osborne'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert'I Hope'- Gabby Barrett'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice'More Hearts Than Mine' - Ingrid Andress'The Bones' - Maren Morris'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert'One Night Standards' - Ashley McBryde'Some People Do' - Old Dominion'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton'The Bones' - Maren Morris'Better Than We Found It' - Maren Morris'Bluebird' - Miranda Lambert'Gone' - Dierks Bentley'Hallelujah' - Carrie Underwood and John Legend'Worldwide Beautiful' - Kane BrownAshley GorleyMichael HardyHillary LindseyShane McAnallyJosh Osborne'Be a Light' - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban'Does To Me' - Luke Combs featuring Eric Church'I Hope You're Happy Now' - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani'One Beer' - HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson'One Too Many' - Keith Urban, P!nkAs per People magazine, the 56th ACM Awards are set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman, and Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18 at 8 pm on CBS. (ANI)