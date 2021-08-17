Acting as career is unpredictable: Kajal Pisal

Sharing her thoughts on the profession, she tells IANS: "When one chooses acting as a career, the person needs to be sure about many things. The most important thing is to run the house when you are literally unemployed and struggling to get a role.

"Acting is unpredictable and is like a game of luck. People here shine on the screen and turn superstars, but after a year they are often nowhere. You may earn a lot of appreciation today, but later you may struggle for years. One needs to have lots of patience in this career."

Kajal also recommends the qualities one requires before getting into this career.

"Firstly, one has to be tagged with creative qualities like coordinated movements, a well modulated voice, a propensity for dancing and a good sense of rhythm. Further, one must possess the ability to do different roles with different sets of emotions without flaw. One needs to have all these qualities along with self-confidence and optimistic thinking to excel in this career."

Kajal is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.

