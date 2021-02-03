Acting in 'Mere Sai' a 'blessing' for Praneet Bhatt

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Being a part of the devotional television show Mere Sai is nothing short of a blessing for TV actor Praneet Bhatt, because he is a devoted follower of Sai Baba.

The actor, who started shooting on Wednesday, will be seen essaying a character with grey shades in the show.

"I am overwhelmed to be a part of such a vital track of Mere Sai since my family and I are devoted followers of Sai Baba. We feel that the show Mere Sai touches the ground on important and relevant issues. The viewers always have something to take away from each track and I really appreciate the way Sai will make Madusudan realise that the price of success is hard work," Praneet said.