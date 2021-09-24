Action packed 'Valimai' glimpse is the talk of the town

From the glimpse, it’s clear that it is an all-out-action film and Thala Ajith plays a cop who nabs a bunch of criminals. It seems that Kartikeya plays the mafia’s head and they all are super dangerous with phenomenal bike riding skills. Needless to say, the film’s director Vinoth has exhibited Ajith’s bike riding skills, and there seem to be several high octane moments in the glimpse.

The flying bikes and mass punch dialogue in the end also are aimed at the star's fans. The glimpse does not have anything for family or lady audiences like Viswasam and we have to wait and see if Valimai is all about style and is just a visual extravaganza with power-packed action sequences.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s mass background score and Nirav Shah’s grand visuals are other major highlights of the glimpse. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is scheduled to release on Pongal 2022.

Watch the glimpse here:



