Action-packed 'Valimai' trailer storms the Internet!

The action-packed Valimai trailer has stormed the internet yesterday. The trailer is filled with jaw-dropping action sequences, handsome Ajith, and his powerful yet meaningful dialogues representing his real-life ideologies. Dialogues like "Power is a state of mind" and Ajith's one more line: "Don't be a disgrace to hard-working poor people" are sure to get loud applause in theaters.

The trailer is very long like the Bollywood films and thus, one could already guess the plot. Arjun (Ajith) is an upright cop, who feels like not even taking the lives of the bad guys as it's against his principles whereas his nemesis (Kartikeya) is someone who wants to become rich and doesn't worry much about the way he gets the money! Posted in Madurai, Arjun gets transferred to Chennai only to find the dark world mafia behind mysterious suicides. Later, Arjun gets dismissed from the police but he continues his mission to hunt his baddie!

Dhilip Subbarayan's stunt sequences are super impressive and Nirav Shah's visuals are glossy and powerful.

It looks like, director H Vinoth has delivered a winner! Valimai is all set to release this Pongal. The trailer has already garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube!

Watch the trailer here: