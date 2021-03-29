Active Covid cases breach 6k mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 997 new Covid infections on Monday, while its active case tally breached the 6,000 mark to reach 6,104.

After less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state has transitioned to logging more than 900 cases each single day.

The new cases raised the tally over 8.99 lakh, while 282 more persons recovered from the virus to increase the total recoveries over 8.86 lakh.