Active Covid cases breach 6k mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 997 new Covid infections on Monday, while its active case tally breached the 6,000 mark to reach 6,104.
After less than 50 cases a day not very long ago, the southern state has transitioned to logging more than 900 cases each single day.
The new cases raised the tally over 8.99 lakh, while 282 more persons recovered from the virus to increase the total recoveries over 8.86 lakh.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 181, followed by Guntur (152), Visakhapatnam (139), Krishna (110), Nellore (84) and Kurnool (82).
Among other places, Srikakulam (61), Anantapur (57), Kadapa (45), Prakasam (41) and Vizianagaram (4).
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positive rate fell to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, five more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's toll at 7,210.
With 31,325 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.5 crore-mark.
