Active Covid cases drop below 1% as India logs just over 29.5K new ones

In the same time the entire country reported 290 total deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry health bulletin. The Covid toll in India now stands at 4,46,658.

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India on Saturday reported 29,616 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, the highest number was reported from Kerala with 17,983 new infections and 127 fatalities.

India's active caseload stands at 3,01,442 which accounts for less than of one per cent of total covid cases, the Union Health Ministry updates showed. The total active cases in India is 0.90 per cent.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.78 per cent which is highest since March 2020.

As per the health bulletin, a total of 28,046 people have recovered from Covid across the India in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recovery to 3,28,76,319 so far.

The weekly positive rate in India in less than 3 per cent for 92 days and currently stands at 1.99 per cent. The daily positivity rate has also remained less than 3 per cent for last 26 days and presently stands at 1.86 per cent.

Under the mass vaccination drive, a total of 71,04,051 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 84.89 crore and stood at 84,89,29,160 as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Saturday. This has been achieved through 82,99,312 sessions.

More than 82.57crore (82,57,88,115) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far by the union government and through direct state procurement category. More than 94 lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 4.15 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

---IANS

avr/in