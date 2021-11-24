Active Covid cases in UP below 100

Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh have gone down below 100 in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said that just three cases of coronavirus were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

The official bulletin indicated that Gautam Buddha Nagar and Lucknow account for nearly 45 per cent of the active cases in the state. It also showed that 16 districts in the state have just one active case.