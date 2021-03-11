Active Covid cases rising in Andhra

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 60, followed by Krishna (26), Visakhapatnam (23), Guntur (12), East Godavari (11), Kurnool (8), Prakasam and Srikakulam (7 each), Anantapur and West Godavari (6 each), Kadapa (5) and Nellore (3).

The state logged 174 new Covid cases, taking its tally over 8.91 lakh, even as 78 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,158 as on Thursday.

Chittoor's tally assumes significance as such a high tally from a single district has not been recorded in several days.

No infection was reported from Vizianagaram district.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.19 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 7,179.

