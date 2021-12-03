Actor Adivi Sesh signs Bollywood projects

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, who has been in the limelight for his upcoming movie 'Major', has reportedly signed a couple of interesting stories. With his first pan-India movie, the biographical drama- 'Major' set to hit the screens on February 11, 2022, he has got much attention from all over.

It is reported that Adivi Sesh, even before his pan-India movie 'Major' hits the screens, has been offered to act in a couple of interesting ventures. Among the offers Adivi Sesh has in his kitty, reports believe, there are two Hindi movies.

The 'Goodachari' actor also hinted at his Bollywood appearance, as he spoke to the media recently.

"I have zeroed a couple of Hindi movies, which will be made official only after 'Major' gets released at the theaters", Adivi Sesh said.

'Major' will have a simultaneous release in Hindi and all South Indian languages. Sesh has prepared his team to kick-start promotions for 'Major', as the release date is nearing. Being it the biography of 26/11 Martyr- Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh has done adequate research before stepping into the shoes of a fighter.

'Major' features Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the other pivotal roles. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, 'Major' is bankrolled by Sony Pictures, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies jointly.

