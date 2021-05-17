Actor Ansh Gupta uses past experience in pharmacy to help people

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Ansh Gupta, who was last seen in the television series "Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein", is also a pharmacy graduate and has worked in that sector for long. He says he is currently focussed on helping people, and is taking a break from acting.

"Looking at the need of hour, I feel it's time to serve people and help as much as I can. I feel fortunate to be able to use my education to help people. I'm a graduate in pharmacy and I am also using my connections, as I have also worked in Cipla as a team leader. I am making medicines available to patients at affordable prices," he says.