Actor Antony Varghese engaged

Mollywood actor Antony Varghese, who made a sensational debut in Angamaly Diaries, got engaged to Aneesha Paulose.
Antony and Aneesha were in love for many years now, as per reports, and both hail from Angamaly.
The wedding has been scheduled for August 8 and will be held at Angamaly as a private ceremony.
Antony is popularly known as Pepe, which incidentally was the name of his character in Angamaly Diaries.
Since then he has done Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil and Jallikattu. He has Ajagajantharam and Aanapparambile World Cup due for release. There is also Jis Joy’s project with Asif Ali coming up.
