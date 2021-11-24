Actor Arav Nafeez, wife Raahei blessed with a baby boy

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss Tamil' winner and actor Arav Nafeez and his wife actress Raahei have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sources close to the actor confirmed the news, saying that both the mother and the child were doing fine.

It was in September last year that Arav Nafeez wed Raahei in a grand ceremony in Chennai. The event was attended by a host of film stars, many of whom were also 'Bigg Boss' contestants.