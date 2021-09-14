Actor Aravind Swamy returns to Malayalam cinema after 25 years

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (IANS) Hugely popular south Indian actor Aravind Swamy is all set to return to Malayalam cinema as he has been signed up for Tamil-Malayalam bi-lingual film 'Ottu'.

It was way back in 1996 that Swamy had acted in a Malayalam film 'Devaragam' and prior to that he also donned the grease paint in the film 'Daddy'.