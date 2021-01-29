Actor Arvind Joshi, Sharman Joshi's father, passes away

Arvind Joshi is the father of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, and though he is mostly known for his performances on stage, he had also appeared in a few Bollywood films including Sholay and Ittefaq.

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Noted theatre actor and director Arvind Joshi has breathed his last. He passed away reportedly at Nanavati Hospital in the city on Friday morning.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal offered his condolences to the Joshi family, calling Arvind Joshi's death an "irreparable loss to Indian theatre".

"Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi & family. AUM SHANTI," Paresh Rawal tweeted.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family."

"V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP," wrote filmmaker Anil Sharma.

Arvind Joshi is survived by his wife, son Sharman Joshi and daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, who is married to Rohit Roy.

