Actor Arya is relieved, crime branch police arrest his impersonators

Actor Arya is finally relieved in a complaint filed by a Sri Lankan Tamil named Vidja who is residing in Germany. Vidja had said that actor Arya cheated her of 70 lakh rupees and promised that he would marry her.

Vidja also moved the court and asked to register a case against Arya. Coincidentally, the Central Crime Branch police arrested R Mohammed Arman and his relative A Mohammed Hussaini Faiyaj in Pulianthope, these two impersonated Arya and cheated Vidja.