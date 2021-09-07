Actor Bala marries Elizabeth

Actor Bala and wife Dr. Elizabeth Udayan, who tied the knot recently, hosted a wedding reception for family and friends on Sunday, 5 September, in Thrissur. Bala is the brother of noted Tamil director Siva who has done hit films with Thala Ajith.

Bala, who was married to singer Amrutha Suresh earlier, shot into fame with Big B and has acted in movies like Puthiya Mukham, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, Veeram, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

Bala made his debut as a director with the 2012 movie, The Hit List.

There were rumours that Bala and Elizabeth got married after the couple appeared in a video with cricketer Sreesanth. The couple was also seen having Onam with their family, recently in a video.