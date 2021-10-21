Actor Danny Sura thrilled as 'Rani Rani Rani' gets global acclaim

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Danny Sura is being loved by the audiences in his new show titled 'Vidrohi'. One can safely say that the actor is surely in a good place because along with the positive reactions from the audience towards 'Vidrohi', his feature film 'Rani Rani Rani' has also clinched the title for Best Feature Film at the 7th Annual DFW South Asian Film Festival.

The British-Indian actor is extremely elated with the news, as he told IANS," I am super thrilled that 'Rani Rani Rani' won the Best Feature Film award at this year's 7th Annual DFW South Asian Film Festival!"

He feels that the film bagging the award has made his efforts come to fruition. "It makes all the hard work worthwhile when audiences appreciate your film. It just goes to show that there is a space for independent cinema and having this award under our belt will make the film stand out from the crowd and only lead to better things," he added.

In the past, he has been a part of some interesting projects like 'Girl in the City', 'Bose: Dead/Alive' and '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897' and with 'Rani Rani Rani' getting international acclaim, it's only going to benefit him as an actor.

Talking about his experience of working in the film, Danny said, "Sharing the screen with Tannishtha Chatterjee and the rest of the cast was a pleasure. We all come from different backgrounds and hail from different countries and having this big melting pot of different cultures made the film unique in its look and narrative."

'Rani Rani Rani' is a story of a female called Rani the caretaker at an abandoned factory, in a ghost village. What starts off as an ordinary day for Rani soon assumes a thrilling form. The character is trapped in the struggle for survival between a reckless husband on the one hand, and his brother and her ruthless sister-in-law on the other. But then she happens to chance upon a bunch of opportunists who are hellbent on proving the efficacy of their mysteriously acquired device to a potential buyer. It's at this exact moment when the fortunes of the character seem set to change.

'Rani Rani Rani', written and directed by Rajaram Rajendran, is produced by Eleven Elements Studio. The film stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Asif Basra, Danny Sura, Alexx O'Nell, Smokey The Ghost, and Abid Anwar. The film is set to have its second screening at the South Asian Film Festival in New York City on October 23.

