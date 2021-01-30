Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty to get a Congress ticket?

Mimicry artiste turned actor Dharmajan Bolgatty is all set to contest in the Kerala state assembly elections on a Congress ticket, as per reports. The actor has confirmed his interest in contesting elections as a Congress candidate.
The rumours have it that the Congress party is planning to field Dharmajan in Balussery constituency, which is a Left stronghold.
Dharmajan was noted in his debut movie, Pappi Appacha. He became one of the busiest comedians around after movies like Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, Chunkzz and in both the Aadu movies.
Dharmajan is also a businessman, running his own chain of fresh fish hubs.