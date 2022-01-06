Actor Guneet Sharma visits Maa Chintpurni Temple to seek blessings

"I believe that any start-up in our lives should start with the name of God, because that's the only one divine power who is blessing us no matter what we people think or do. When I was in Mumbai, I used to go to Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir every new year but unfortunately due to Covid restrictions, it was not possible this year. So, I went to Mata Chintpurni Ji, Himachal Pradesh this time. Visiting there was so peaceful and enjoyable and I felt like I had surrendered many things in front of Mata Rani," he says.

He said, "I also offered prayers for the longevity of my family and friends and I must say it was much needed as my mind got relaxed immediately and there was so much positivity around me. My new year couldn't get any better. At last I wish each and every one of you a very prosperous and joyful new year."

