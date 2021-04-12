  1. Sify.com
  4. Actor Hareesh Peradi criticizes film organisations harshly

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 12th, 2021, 10:04:45hrs
Hareesh Peradi

Actor Hareesh Peradi has mocked the film organizations for remaining silent about the incident where the shooting of a movie was disrupted by hooligans.

The incident happened at Palakkad where a right-wing group disrupted the shooting of Neeyam Nadi at a temple premise, alleging that the story showed Hindu – Muslim romance!

The shooting party had taken prior permission from the temple authorities but the group allegedly destroyed some of the shooting equipment. 

Hareesh says that he would like to spit on the face of the film organisations that kept silent even after the incident. 

