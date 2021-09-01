Actor Jayasurya announces mega project on his birthday

On his birthday (Aug 31), actor Jayasurya has announced a megaproject.
The second venture from Kavya Films with Jayasurya in the lead, will be directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy.
Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films made his entry into Mollywood, producing the magnum opus Mamangam, directed by M Padmakumar with Mammootty as the hero.
This will be director Joshiy’s next after Porinju Mariam Jose. Nishad Koya is the writer. Badusha N M is the project designer.
Jayasurya has Nadhir Shah’s Eesho, Ranjith Sankar’s Sunny and Prajesh Sen’s Meri Aawaz Suno awaiting release.