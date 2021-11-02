Actor Joju George in the eye of storm

Noted actor Joju George has been hogging the headlines in Kerala, after he questioned a protest march organized by the Congress party in Kochi on Nov 1, leading to him being targeted by certain party workers.

The protest march organized by Congress against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel resulted in heavy traffic blocks at Edappally in Kochi. Joju was one of the many travelers on the road who got stuck in the traffic for hours. He came out of his car and raised his voice against this.