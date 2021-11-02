Actor Joju George in the eye of storm

Noted actor Joju George has been hogging the headlines in Kerala, after he questioned a protest march organized by the Congress party in Kochi on Nov 1, leading to him being targeted by certain party workers.
The protest march organized by Congress against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel resulted in heavy traffic blocks at Edappally in Kochi. Joju was one of the many travelers on the road who got stuck in the traffic for hours. He came out of his car and raised his voice against this.
Joju has alleged that he was attacked by certain Congress workers, showered with abuses and his car was damaged. A case has been charged in this regard.
Though the Congress leaders alleged that Joju was drunk, it was later proved in medical tests that the allegation was wrong. They have also alleged that the actor abused certain female party workers who were present there. Joju has denied this.
The Congress party organized a protest march to Joju’s house, later.