Actor K T S Padannayil is no more

Veteran Malayalam actor K T S Padannayil passed away on Jul 22 morning. He was 88. He was admitted to a hospital in Kochi.

Padannayil came into the world of movies after years of experience as a theatre artiste.

He shot into fame in Rajasenan’s Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava. He has done movies like Sreekrishna Purathe Nakshathra Thilakkam, Aadyathe Kanmani, Swapna Lokathe Bala Bhaskaran, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kunjiramayanam and Rakshadhikary Baiju Oppu among others.