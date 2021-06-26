Actor Manikanda Rajan makes his debut in Telugu

Actor Manikanda Rajan, who shot into fame as Balan Chettan in Rajeev Ravi’s Kammattippadam, is making his Telugu debut.
The actor has posted a picture of himself with the clapboard of the movie the title of which has been mentioned as Thapinchuku Thiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi. More details about the movie has not come out yet.
Manikanda Rajan has informed that the shooting of the movie has started.
Manikanda Rajan aka Manikandan Achari has been noted in movies like Alamara, Varnyathil Aashanka, Eeda, Carbon, Kayamkulam Kochunni and Mamangam. He has Thuramukham ready for release.
Manikanda Raja has made his debut in Tamil in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.