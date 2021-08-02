Actor Manikkuttan is the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

Mohanlal announced the winner of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 and it is Manikkuttan.
There were eight contestants in the Grand Finale. Anoop Krishnan, Dimpal Bhal, Manikkuttan, Kidilan Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra and Noby Marcose were the contestants.
Sai Vishnu became the first runner-up.
After the restrictions following Covid, the show was stopped in between and the winners were decided through voting.
Manikkuttan gets a flat worth Rs. 75 lakhs besides the trophy. Mohanlal has said that he will return as the host of Bigg Boss Season 4.