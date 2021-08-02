Actor Manikkuttan is the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

Mohanlal announced the winner of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 and it is Manikkuttan.

There were eight contestants in the Grand Finale. Anoop Krishnan, Dimpal Bhal, Manikkuttan, Kidilan Firoz, Sai Vishnu, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra and Noby Marcose were the contestants.