Actor Mela Reghu is no more!

Actor ‘Mela’ Reghu, whose real name was Sasidharan, passed away in Kochi. He was 60.
Reghu played the lead in Mela, the 1980 movie directed by K G George. Reghu played a circus clown named Govindan Kutty in Mela. Mammootty played a supporting role in the movie, as a bike jumper.
After Mela, Reghu has acted in around 30 movies, TV serials and also in drama stages. He has acted in Tamil as well, in Kamal Haasan starrer Apoorva Sahodarangal.
Reghu was last seen in the recently released Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph with Mohanlal as the hero.