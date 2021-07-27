Actor Mukesh and Methil Devika heading for a divorce!

Actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh and his wife well-known dancer Methil Devika are all set to file for divorce, as per reports

Mukesh and Methil Devika got married on 2013 October 24. Both were married earlier. Mukesh was earlier married to actress Saritha and they got divorced in 2011.

Mukesh, who has acted in more than 250 Malayalam movies, got elected to the Kerala Assembly for the second consecutive time, from Kollam, this year.