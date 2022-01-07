Actor Nithiin's wife tests positive, celebrates b'day in isloation

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Nithiin's wife Shalini Kandukuri has tested positive for Covid-19 and she celebrated her birthday in self-isolation at home.

Nithiin, who posted the video of his wife's birthday 'celebrations', wished that she tests negative soon. The award-winning actor, last seen in Venky Atturi's romantic comedy 'Rang De' with Keerthi Suresh, cut the birthday cake on his wife's behalf, as she watched her from a distance.