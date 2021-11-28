Actor Prithviraj's production house to present '83' in Malayalam

Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Malayalam version of one of the year's most eagerly awaited films, '83', which is based on India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup victory, will be presented by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions in association with Reliance Entertainment.

In a statement, actor Prithviraj said, "'83' is a true story of the greatest triumph of the Indian cricket team in the year 1983. It is a riveting tale that needs to be told and I take pride in presenting one of the most awaited films across India and the rest of the world."