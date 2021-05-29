Actor, producer, and film analyst Venkat passed away

Actor, producer, and film analyst Venkat(60) passed away earlier today.
He was under treatment for Covid. Venkat had worked with many filmmakers and helped them to assemble projects in the industry.
He was a friendly personality who helped many producers to spot the right talents in the industry. Subha Venkat had also acted in a few films and TV serials.
Venkat and his friend and PRO Chitra Lakshman started a YouTube channel in which they shared a lot of unknown stories that happened in the 80s and 90s.
Together, they also shared their views on so many Tamil films and the struggles of modern-day producers.
Many producers, actors, and film fraternities have posted their condolence messages on social media.