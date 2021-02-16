Actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide, was declared dead on arrival at hospital

According to police authorities, the actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife and her friends. They rushed him to a hospital in Goregaon where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Sandeep Nahar, who posted a suicide note on his Facebook page on Monday, was found hanging in his bedroom a few hours later.

Sandeep, who has worked in films such as "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Kesari", had written a long post where he said that his wife had made his life terrible in two years of marriage and he could not take it anymore.

He had also uploaded a video along with the suicide post talking about undergoing stress in career and his wife harassing him and threatening to ruin his career.

In the note, he had written: "I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life. I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated."

According to officials, no complain has been filed so far from Nahar's family.

