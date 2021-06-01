Actor Siddharth signs a new film in Tamil!

Actor Siddharth who has been hitting the headlines for his political comments on Twitter is also concentrating on his film career.
The latest update we hear is that Siddharth has signed a film with Idhu Vedhallam Sollum Kadhai and Bhoomika director Rathindran Prasad. Interestingly, Rathindran Prasad directed Siddharth's portion in the Navarasa anthology produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra.
Impressed with Rathindran Prasad's working style, Siddharth has now joined hands with the director for a mainstream film.
On the work front, Siddharth has Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Takkar, Indian 2, and Mahasamudram in the pipeline. Sources say that the shoot of Siddharth's film with Rathindran Prasad will begin after the industry returns to normalcy from the second wave of the pandemic