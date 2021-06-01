Actor Siddharth signs a new film in Tamil!

Actor Siddharth who has been hitting the headlines for his political comments on Twitter is also concentrating on his film career.

The latest update we hear is that Siddharth has signed a film with Idhu Vedhallam Sollum Kadhai and Bhoomika director Rathindran Prasad. Interestingly, Rathindran Prasad directed Siddharth's portion in the Navarasa anthology produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra.