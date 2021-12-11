Actor Simbu hospitalised due to viral infection

Sources close to the actor confirmed to IANS that the actor had been running a temperature on Friday and therefore had to be taken to a hospital.

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who has been shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', is down with a viral infection.

Says a source, "It is just a small infection and it has nothing to do with Covid. Doctors say Simbu should be fine shortly."

Buoyed by the success of his film, 'Maanaadu', Silambarasan had resumed work on his next project, the much-awaited 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', the final schedule of which is currently on.

In fact, the unit of the film released a teaser on Friday, which garnered a whopping 3.7 million views on YouTube in just a day.

The film, which has been produced by Ishari Ganesh, has music by A.R. Rahman and stunts by action director Lee Whittaker.

--IANS

mani/kr