Actor Soundararaja blessed with a baby girl

Confirming the news, the overjoyed actor said that his wife Tamanna and he had been blessed with a daughter.

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Soundararaja, known for his impressive performances in critically acclaimed hits such as the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Dharmadurai' and the Karthi-starrer 'Kadaikutty Singam', was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.

"Both mother and child are fine," he said and added that the fact that they had been blessed with a girl on Children's Day was a matter of great joy to him.

The actor also said that he was presenting a sapling as a welcome gift to his just-born daughter.

"My heartfelt thanks to you all for your blessings and wishes," he said.

--IANS

mani/kr