Actor Unni Mukundan’s social media post becomes viral

Aanie S P, who took charge as the Sub Inspector of Police at Varkala Police Station, has been receiving so much respect and admiration for her perseverance and struggles.
She has been appreciated for the hard work that she put in to reach great heights in her career and to take care of her son, as a single mother.
One of the posts on social media congratulating the cop was that of actor Unni Mukundan. He congratulated her and called her “The real fighter” and “Inspiration for all”.
Unni also wrote a line where he mentioned that it’s not big bindis but big dreams that enables the strengthening of women.
This has been widely discussed in social media, where many feel that Unni was actually targeting some with his comment.