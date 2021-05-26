Actor Unni Rajan P Dev arrested

Actor Unni Rajan P Dev was arrested by the police in connection with the death of his wife Priyanka, who committed suicide allegedly following harassment.
The actor’s family has been accused of mental and physical torture demanding dowry, as per reports.
The accused had recovered from Covid 19 when the police arrested him. A case has reportedly been registered against the actor’s mother too, who too has been tested positive for Covid.
Unni and Priyanka got married in November 2019. Unni was noted for his performance in the movies Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu and Aadu 2.