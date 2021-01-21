Actor Unnikrishnan Namboodiri passes away

Actor Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, known for his roles in movies like Desadanam, Pammal K Sambandam and Kalyanaraman among others, passes away at the age of 98.
He had recovered from Covid 19 recently but had to be hospitalized again, where he breathed his last, as per reports.
Unnikrishnan Namboodiri made his debut as an actor in the 1996 movie Desadanam at the age of 73. His funny scenes with Dileep from the 2002 hit Kalyanaraman are still popular.
His daughter is married to well-known lyricist and music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences at the passing away of Unnikrishnan Namboodiri.