  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Actor Venu Arvind slips into a coma

Actor Venu Arvind slips into a coma

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29th, 2021, 15:47:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Venu Arvind

Actor Venu Arvind has slipped into a coma after doctors performed risky brain surgery. Venu Arvind was infected by COVID19 and pneumonia, which lead to brain-related complications but the surgery has put him in a coma.

The actor is currently under treatment in a private hospital, read a report from the official Twitter handle of Nadigar Sangam

Venu Arvind is quite popular in a television space that he had acted in K Balachander's TV serials like Kadhal Pagadai, Kasalavu Nesam, and Radhika's Sivamayam, Selvi, and Vani Rani.

He had also appeared in a few films like Alaipayuthey, Ennavale, and directed a film called Sabash Sariyana Potti in 2011. He had also dubbed for actor Vineeth in May Madham.

We at Sify.com wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features