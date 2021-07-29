Actor Venu Arvind slips into a coma

Actor Venu Arvind has slipped into a coma after doctors performed risky brain surgery. Venu Arvind was infected by COVID19 and pneumonia, which lead to brain-related complications but the surgery has put him in a coma.
The actor is currently under treatment in a private hospital, read a report from the official Twitter handle of Nadigar Sangam
Venu Arvind is quite popular in a television space that he had acted in K Balachander's TV serials like Kadhal Pagadai, Kasalavu Nesam, and Radhika's Sivamayam, Selvi, and Vani Rani.
He had also appeared in a few films like Alaipayuthey, Ennavale, and directed a film called Sabash Sariyana Potti in 2011. He had also dubbed for actor Vineeth in May Madham.
