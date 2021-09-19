Actor Vijay moves court against parents, others for misusing his name

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay has moved a court against 11 people including his parents, S. Chandrashekhar and Shobha Sekhar, for using his name for political purposes.

The court is likely to hear the matter on September 27.

The Vijay Makkal Mandram had announced that they would be contesting the rural local body elections to be held on October 6 and October 9 in nine Tamil Nadu districts, and Vijay contended that it was his parents who had permitted the registered society of Vijay fans to contest elections as independent candidates.