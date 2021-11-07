Actor Vishwa likely to leave 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'

Amidst the fun tasks, Nagarjuna saved two nominated contestants from the danger zone. As Anchor Ravi and VJ Sunny are out of the nominations this week, they are out of danger for now. Singer Sree Rama Chandra, Jessie, RJ Kajal, Priyanka Singh, Siri, and Vishwa are still in the danger zone, as the results are to be announced Sunday.

As per the voting patterns this week, Vishwa is likely to exit the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house in Sunday's episode. Despite Vishwa's hard work, some of his qualities are not well-received by the viewers, which might have resulted in his low votes. Also, Vishwa plays a terrific game, when it comes to physical tasks, which always end up hurting the other contestants, for which he is disliked by 'Bigg Boss' inmates as well.

On the other hand, Sunny and Shanmukh have been consistent in trending on social media, while Manas and Sree Rama Chandra's graphs are fluctuating. As the show nears its completion, the audience will decide on who is capable of winning the title.

--IANS

