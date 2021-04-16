Actor Vivekh suffers heart attack, admitted to a private hospital

Veteran comedy actor Vivek is admitted to SIMS Hospital in Chennai today ( April 16). Sources say that the actor had a massive heart attack and he has been put on ECHMO. Hospital sources say that the doctors are trying their best and proper treatment is being given in ICU.

Media reports say that Vivek is unconscious and his pulse rate is not encouraging. Only on Thursday, Vivek took the COVID19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Hospital. He was named as the State's Ambassador for creating awareness to the public about the pandemic. “Both Covishield and Covaxin only provide safety to us. These vaccines may not prevent Covid but may reduce the severity of the infection,” the actor had said.