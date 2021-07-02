Actor Yami Gautam summoned in alleged Forex violation case

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Bollywood actor Yami Gautam to record her statement with the agency on July 7 in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case, officials said.

An ED official related to probe told IANS: "The agency has summoned Gautam to appear before it on July 7 to record her statement."