Actors go nostalgic as 'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' hits 200 episodes

As the show has touched the milestone of 200 episodes, the lead cast goes down memory lane to share their journey so far.

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Situational comedy 'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' which is set against the backdrop of Lucknow has completed 200 episodes. It brings out the story of two culturally opposite families of the Mishras and the Mirzas who are forced to share one roof.

Ambrish Bobby, who essays the role of Ramesh Prasad Mishra, says: "'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' is the best thing that has happened to me in 2021. The opportunity to be a part of such an interesting show, find a wonderful family on the set, and get recognised for the show makes the journey extremely special. I was overwhelmed when I recently received an award from Kalakaar Association Uttar Pradesh for my performance as Ramesh Prasad Mishra."

Farhana Fatema, seen as Shanti Mishra, shares: "It feels like we started the show yesterday. And here, we are celebrating 200 episodes already! I take immense pride to say that I am a part of such a beautiful show which brings together friends and family for a good laugh. People recognise me as Shanti and being an actor everywhere I go; that's my biggest achievement.

"I always knew this show has a lot of potential as it brings out the authentic Lucknowi vibe, which makes the viewers want to watch more of it. Also, the friendly bickering between Mishra and Mirza reminds everyone about their real-life bond with their neighbours making it more relatable."

Pawan Singh, another lead actor says that when the story was narrated to him, he got interested and took the role. He plays Zafar Ali Mirza.

The actor adds: "When I was offered the role, and the story was narrated, I was quite excited about and took it up in an instant. Since then, I have only thanked my stars for this huge opportunity. In addition to the show, I fell in love with the city and its people. The show has helped me grow both personally and professionally."

Akansha Sharma, on the other hand, shares about her on-screen character Sakina Mirza.

She says: "The day I entered the set of 'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' was the day when my life took a 360-degree turn! The show and my character Sakina Mirza helped me garner a lot of love and attention from people across the country, which helped me reach 100k plus followers on Instagram. Thank you will be an understatement to express my gratitude towards the whole team of the show and my fans."

'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' airs on &TV.

