Actors go nostalgic as 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' completes two years

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) As 'Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar' completed two years recently, the lead actors talk about their journey on the show so far. It is based on the life of the architect of the Indian Constitution - Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Atharva Karve, essaying young Bhimrao's character, said: "Although the show completed its two years, for me, it seems like the journey has just started. Since the beginning, I have admired this show, and it has been one of my favourite shows. I had never imagined that one day, I would be a part of it and essay the lead character of the young Bhimrao. Essaying a personality of this stature is not easy and a big responsibility."