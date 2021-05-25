Actress Abhirami says now she can’t agree to what 'Njangal Santhushtaranu' said

Now in an interview with Mathrubhumi News , Abhirami has made some comments about the 1999 movie Njangal Santhushtaranu , directed by Rajasenan with Jayaram and Abhirami playing a newly married couple.

A few days back actress Abhirami had reacted to a body-shaming headline about her in a portal and she got great support from all. Subsequently, the portal apologized and she accepted it.

In the movie, Jayaram played a cop who is married to Geethu, which was Abhirami’s character.

Of late there have been so many discussions on social media about the misogynistic tone of the movie.

Abhirami says in the interview that during those days it was a norm to show the hero slapping the heroine if she was a bold girl.

The actress says that she didn’t think much about the message of the story while acting in the movie then. But movies these days don’t show such an attitude, she believes.

The actress says she can’t agree to the tone of Njangal Santhushtaranu, now.