Actress Athmiya weds Sanoop

Actress Athmiya married marine engineer Sanoop at a function held at Kannur. The function was attended by close friends and family members, as per Covid 19 regulations.
Athmiya made her debut as an actress in the 2009 movie Vellathooval. She was noted in the Tamil movie Manam Kothi Paravai, in which Sivakarthikeyan played the male lead.
She played the female lead in Rose Guitarinaal, directed by Ranjan Pramod. Athmiya played the heroine opposite Joju George in the much-appreciated movie, Joseph.
Athmiya had won the Kerala film critics association special jury award for her performance in Joseph.